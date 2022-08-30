Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,188 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,188 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ChampionX worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after buying an additional 2,065,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after purchasing an additional 660,969 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.69.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

