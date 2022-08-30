Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,554 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,554 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Trex worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 1.1 %

TREX stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

