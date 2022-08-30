Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 813,083 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813,083 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Evolent Health worth $31,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.
NYSE EVH opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
