Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $28.30 Million Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,300,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.39% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

EVO Payments stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

