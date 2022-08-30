Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 256,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,268,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:BOOT opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.