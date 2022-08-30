Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

