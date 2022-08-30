eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) is one of 949 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare eFFECTOR Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A 176.47% 46.45% eFFECTOR Therapeutics Competitors -3,246.18% -160.82% -24.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio eFFECTOR Therapeutics $1.43 million $15.80 million 0.88 eFFECTOR Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $245.68 million -3.91

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than eFFECTOR Therapeutics. eFFECTOR Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 eFFECTOR Therapeutics Competitors 3000 12869 38997 623 2.67

eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.04, suggesting a potential upside of 2,741.79%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.15%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing Zotatifin, a small molecule designed to inhibit eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in phase 2clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It has a collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop inhibitors of eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

