Efforce (WOZX) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Efforce coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $47.82 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00134455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00081731 BTC.

Efforce Coin Profile

Efforce (WOZX) is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. "

