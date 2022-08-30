Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

