Empire Token (EMPIRE) Price Hits $0.0070

Empire Token (EMPIRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Empire Token has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $488,728.00 worth of Empire Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empire Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Empire Token has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Empire Token Profile

Empire Token’s official Twitter account is @realempiretoken.

