Enigma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,960.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $164,550.70 and approximately $98,960.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00231011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008680 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00437717 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

