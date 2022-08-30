Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enovix were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Enovix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.