Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,500 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ENSC opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

