Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,500 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ ENSC opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
About Ensysce Biosciences
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.