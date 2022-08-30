Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 61,715 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

