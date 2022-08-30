Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,673,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $977,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

