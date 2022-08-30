Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

BRP Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group



BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

