Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,799,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after buying an additional 467,116 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and have sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

