Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zumiez worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Zumiez by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.53. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

