Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 877.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 118,710 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

