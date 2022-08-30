ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Stock Down 1.9 %

ESAB stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. ESAB has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

