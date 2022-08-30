EscoinToken (ELG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $155.70 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00015119 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EscoinToken Coin Profile
EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 coins. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @EsCoinICO.
