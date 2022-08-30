Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Establishment Labs worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 2.7 %

Establishment Labs Profile

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50.

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.