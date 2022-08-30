EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $15,978.36

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,978.36 and approximately $70,879.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00482280 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.01918251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

