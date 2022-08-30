Everex (EVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,926.00

Everex (EVX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Everex has a market cap of $202,977.98 and approximately $2,926.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everex has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00134238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081992 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

