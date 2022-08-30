Exen Coin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Exen Coin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges. Exen Coin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $195,450.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Exen Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
