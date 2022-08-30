Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Expro Group worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

