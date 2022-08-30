EYES Protocol (EYES) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,365.00

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. EYES Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EYES Protocol

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EYES Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

