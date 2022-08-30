Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 385,157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,452.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

