Farmland Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,421.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $147,421.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Farmland Protocol
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.
