Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

HUM opened at $488.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

