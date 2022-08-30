Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,724. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

