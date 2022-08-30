Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after buying an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,252,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $263,602,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

