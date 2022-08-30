Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $793,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

