Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $186.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.