Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

TROW opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

