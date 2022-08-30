Financial Comparison: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) vs. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 4.63% 21.93% 6.89% Payoneer Global 1.20% -10.61% -1.05%

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $263.43 million 7.23 $950,000.00 $0.38 169.82 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 4.65 -$33.95 million $0.01 635.00

This table compares TechTarget and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TechTarget has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TechTarget and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.02%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 39.76%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechTarget beats Payoneer Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.