Financial Review: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deep Yellow and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.78%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.70 $2.00 billion $12.10 10.82

This table compares Deep Yellow and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 15.53% 23.56% 3.90%

Risk and Volatility

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Deep Yellow on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

