Firo (FIRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38.69 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00011155 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $25.96 million and $38.69 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.25 or 0.07837202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00164196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00268446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00739214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00576297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,441,262 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.