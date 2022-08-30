First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of First Merchants worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Merchants by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

