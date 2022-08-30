First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $43,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

