FLEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,249.00 (FLEX)

FLEX (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One FLEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLEX has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. FLEX has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $14,249.00 worth of FLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FLEX Profile

FLEX was first traded on February 20th, 2019. FLEX’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. The official website for FLEX is coinflex.com.

FLEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books. Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

