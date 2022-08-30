FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 40,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 75,428 shares of company stock valued at $83,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

