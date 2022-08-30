FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Raised to C at TheStreet

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,228 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,428 shares of company stock worth $83,125. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

