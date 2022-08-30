FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 40,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,428 shares of company stock worth $83,125. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

