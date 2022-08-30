FolgoryUSD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.21 Million (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. FolgoryUSD has a market cap of $45.21 million and $457,044.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00135578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00080515 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

