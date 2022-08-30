Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 244,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,866. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

