Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,781,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

FLBR opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.