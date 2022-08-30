Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 4,419 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,935.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

BEN stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 198,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

