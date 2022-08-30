Futureswap (FST) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Futureswap (FST) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Futureswap has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $71,684.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap (FST) is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

