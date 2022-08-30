G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 2.0 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 488,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,968,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.